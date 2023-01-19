AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.

According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, effective Feb. 15.

Middleburg Town Square Stadium in Cleveland was one of 12 locations that already closed, according to Business Insider.

The Tuesday filing included the following list of locations expected to close after their leases are rejected:

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron, Ohio Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake, Va. Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville, NY Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet, Ca. Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown, Pa. Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville, MD Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks, Pa. Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo NY Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg, New Jersey Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, El Cajon, Ca. Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach, Ill. Shadowood 16, Boca Raton, Fla. South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami, Fla. Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe, NM Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca, NY Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas, Nevada Metro Point, Costa Mesa, Calif. Berkeley 7, Berkeley, Calif. Cortlandt Town Center, Michigan Lake, NY Union Square Stadium 14, New York, NY Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton, Colo. Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda, Calif. Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles, Calif. Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha, Nebraska Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C. SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial, Colo. Brunswick 10, Brunswick, Maine Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie, MD Concord 10, Concord, New Hampshire Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing, New Jersey Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester, NY Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook, Ill. Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido, Calif. Keauhou Stadium, Kailua Kona, Hawaii Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex, North Carolina Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston, Mass. Meridian 16, Seattle, Wash. Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville, Va. Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage, Alaska

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.