On today’s show, our beauty series continues as we learn about Laser Hair Removal at Belle Sante Med Spa. Then, singer and songwriter Abbie Thomas joins us to talk about the composition she created for the last performance of the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Diamond Jubilee season. Plus, the Cherry Blossom Festival is back this month and they are in the studio to give us all the details.💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.