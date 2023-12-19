On today’s show, we visit the Fort Wayne Game Show Experience to learn all about the attraction and Jessica tries her hand at competing on classic game shows, including Wheel of Fortune, Fear Factor, Survivor, and of course Jeopardy.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.