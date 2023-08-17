On today’s show, we are picking flowers at J&L Pickin Patch. Jessica wanders through the garden to build her one-of-a-kind bouquet. Then, the Monogram Shoppe is in the studio with some items to grab before your next tailgate.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.