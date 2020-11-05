Frugal families offer money savings tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Haley and Nicholas Just work from their Fort Wayne Home. Haley said they’ve always been frugal but with the pandemic they make an extra effort to cut costs. “This pandemic has definitely shed more light on what we need to cut down and what’s needed to scrunch in on when it comes to expenditures,” said Just.

“I don’t do any of the extras,” she said. “I very rarely get my hair done, I don’t get my nails done. I don’t go to Starbucks,” she laughed. “My husband is an active person and he likes to play golf and so he found a great way to play cheap and still get exercise. He goes to Foster Park Golf Course after 5 p.m. when the cost is only six dollars for a round. He does it once a week to stay active and limit our spending.”

Just said she and her family also don’t order fast food anymore. “We have two kids so we stock up,” she said. We’re fortunate enough to be able to do it. We have a deep freezer we put all of our food in and that way we don’t have to go out as much. We also pack the one inside the house.”

Of course not everyone can afford to pack a freezer. Some people have had to rely on food drives and donations to get them through. Others shop cheap. “I get a lot of my food from the dollar store,” said T.J. Redus. “I also get some household things. I really don’t need a lot.”

Then there are those like the O’Rourke’s who say the great outdoors and a phone offer free entertainment. “One thing we’ve done is watch the International Space Station,” said Christine O’Rourke. “John (husband) has an app on his phone and he can tell us the different times it’s coming over. It’s been a lot of fun to watch. We even do it with the neighbors.”

“We’ve cut back on travel and entertainment kind of things we used to do a lot,” said John O’Rourke. “We’re relatively new empty nesters. We were enjoying that.”

“So really the everyday comforts we’ve really kind of scaled back on. Eating out, just like the entertainment things he mentioned. I even had John color my hair, but just once,” she laughed.

For the O’Rourke’s scaling back means they’re able to put back into their savings. “Oh we easily save a couple hundred dollars a week from not eating out, not getting magazine subscriptions, not shopping as much,” she added.

Her husband agreed. “Yeah, easily and we’ve been able to pay down some debt and put some money back in the bank which is a good thing.”