Frozen potstickers recalled after plastic found in them

4.2-lb. plastic bags containing “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label recalled on Sept. 25, 2021 (Courtesy: USDA)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A California-based food manufacturer issued a recall for over 33,000 pounds of frozen potstickers.

Customers reported finding clear, flexible and hard plastic in the “Ling Ling Potstickers Chicken & Vegetable” produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.

The impacted 4.2-pound bags have a “best by” date of Oct. 22, 2022, on the label and a lot code of 1911203.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations,” according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No one has reported any adverse reactions, the USDA said Friday. However, anyone who may have purchased the Ling Ling potstickers should throw the product away or return it to the place it was bought.

The potstickers are sold at grocery stores such as Target, Safeway and Lucky.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)