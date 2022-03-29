Brandon Foster could have been one of those kids who go through juvenile detention system into the prison pipeline, except he had people who believed that deep down he was capable of a better and different life.

Next May, Foster, 36, expects to don yet another cap and gown and receive his doctorate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education leadership program after a residency in St. Louis, Missouri. He will be in Ferguson, Missouri, implementing a math program as math is viewed as a civil rights issue, he said. He will also be licensed to be a superintendent.

His hope is to return to his alma mater school district, Fort Wayne Community Schools to be of some help. He also hopes his story will be an inspiration to other teens who land in the local juvenile detention system and think that there’s no way out.

“I want to show that growing up in FW, I would (hear about) MBA and NFL players, but I never met anyone who went to Harvard. I just wanted my story to be a story to inspire someone else,” Foster said Tuesday during a Zoom interview.

Foster was 14 when he wound up at Sol E. Wood Youth Center, but had been a student at Northrop high school. At 16, he re-offended by violating house arrest and not going to school. He still keeps a photo of when the ankle bracelet was cut from his body.

Brandon Foster as a teen, getting his ankle bracelet removed when he was released from juvenile detention.

His mother, Arzie Foster, contacted Fletcher Upshaw, with the Neighborhood Mentoring Academy. Upshaw enrolled Foster in his program even before he met him. Foster’s mother had told Foster her son needed some help, and believed he had potential. Upshaw runs three group homes for teens.

“One of the things that was really helpful is that when you go to the house, you would see all of the names that graduated high school on like a little plaque. He was the first stop to help me navigate my life and just never stopped,” Foster recalled.

Upshaw will be at his Harvard graduation and was there in 2009 when Foster graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in psychology. His mother and his aunt, Carolyn Morrison, recently deceased, never missed a graduation and were also there when he got his master’s degree at Indiana University Northwest.

“Brandon was with me when I worked for the county,” said Upshaw, a 1988 Northrop graduate. “I worked at the Wood Youth Center and knew it wasn’t for me to help kids who were detained. I was trying to help kids avoid being detained.”

Teens who live in his group homes are referred to him by the Department of Child Services and juvenile probation. They are deemed non-violent and are wards of the state, Upshaw added. He sees his role as “more of giving kids an idea and helping them understand that they can dream. If they’re in harm’s way or deemed at risk, they don’t dream. I make them understand that they are human and they can dream.”

Upshaw made sure Foster had room and board at LSU.

“His magic was that he surrounded us with positive role models,” said Foster who named a stream of individuals from those days who helped him make a different life.

”I remember those names to this day and I’ll be going on 20 years. It was a loving environment, but they made you do what you needed to do. I would say Fletcher treated those kids like they were his own kids.”

Even though Foster said he’d never known anyone to go to college, Upshaw decided he would and contacted Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne and got Foster enrolled in the Bridges program, a kind of summer school remediation program.

“I really learned how to do school,” Foster said who then transferred to LSU. That included learning good study habits.

Foster went on to be a social worker in Gary, Indiana and then moved to Dallas where he was a high school English teacher. Eventually, he changed his career from social worker to teacher to help other kids develop those same habits, he said.

“What I noticed when I tried to help the kids, they really didn’t have the education to really persist and be successful,” Foster said.

Foster thought if he could be a teacher and help students learn how to be students, particularly like Rita Whitman at North Side High School who gave him his first A in journalism class, he’d be of more help.

After spending around eight years teaching 10th grade English in Dallas and Austin, he applied to Harvard. Since the first year was virtual, he spent time in Fort Wayne where his six-year-old daughter, Ryleigh Foster, attends Whitney Young Early Childhood school, he said.

“It makes me smile when I think of the staff at Whitney Young and how beautiful and loving they are,” Foster said.

Foster says being at Harvard takes some getting used to, but it’s a good kind of reality.

“It’s still like surreal,” Foster said Tuesday. “Today I just left class with Dr. Henry Louis Gates, and those are some of things, you’re like wow. I’m attending Harvard and I thought that would never be possible.”