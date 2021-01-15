Friday was Forgotten Families pick up day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) wrapped up their Forgotten Families program Friday.

It takes families who are forgotten over the holidays on a shopping spree. This year the FOP partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

Friday the families were able to pick up the items they asked for.

“I didn’t want to let my kids down, so thankfully they came to me and said ‘hey do you need any help with clothes?’ And I was like ‘Absolutely,'” said Cori Molion, mother of six. “At first it was a little scary cause you don’t wanna ask for help, you know. I’ve got these kids. I can take care of them but everyone needs help sometimes.”

Five families were helped on Friday. The F-P says 20 families were helped during the entire Christmas season.