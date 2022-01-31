Freshmen Banchero and Griffin lead No. 9 Duke rout of Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 21 points, fellow classmate A.J. Griffin added 13 and each had a team-high nine rebounds as No. 9 Duke handed Notre Dame its first home loss of the season in a 57-43 Atlantic Coast Conference rout.

The Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) pulled into a first-place tie with idle Miami with their fourth straight victory for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the conclusion of the season and was making his final appearance at the sold out Purcell Pavilion against protege Mike Brey, whose Irish saw their nine-game home win string end.