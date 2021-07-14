Free tours offered Saturday at award-winning Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recognized for quality, delivery and taste, the award-winning City Utilities will conduct free guided tours of the historic Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tours at the nearly 90-year-old plant begin approximately every 30-minutes, City Utilities said. Visitors will be able to see the plant in operation, interact with staff members and enjoy the architecture of the Collegiate Gothic style building.

Located at 415 Baltes Ave., the plant opened in 1933. After several expansions, the plant is now able to produce 72 million gallons of safe, great-tasting drinking water per day.

The tour involves walking on several surfaces, including gravel, and attendees are asked to not wear open-toe shoes or flip-flops. City Utilities said face masks are not required but are recommended.

Current Water Awards:

20 Year Director’s Award for Water Distribution: The award recognizes high-quality water production and optimization of plant treatment operations. Of the more than 11,400 community-owned surface water utilities in the U.S., City Utilities was one of only 37 to receive the award. Partnership for Safe Water – American Water Works Association (AWWA) and EPA

Director’s Award for Water Distribution System Operations: This award was presented for thorough high performance and performance improvement in the water distribution and Partnership for Safe Water – AWWA and EPA.

Taste Award: Chosen fourth-best tasting water in the World at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

2021 Arts United Award nominee for historic preservation: Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant

Excellence in GIS Award: The City Utilities Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team was recognized for “One Dot at a Time. The new App/Dashboard to aid fire hydrant maintenance

For more on the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant, click here.