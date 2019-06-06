Free summer playground program underway

Kickball, arts & crafts and field trips are just a few of the activities that are a part of Fort Wayne’s Summer Playground Program.

Mayor Tom Henry and Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel joined various representatives Thursday morning to kick off the program. Children ages 5 to 18 who are still in school can participate in the program Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through July 26 for fun, interactive activities throughout the day.

The program is held at five local playgrounds: Hamilton Park, Lafayette Park, Memorial Park, Packard Park, and Lakeside Park, along with the city’s youth centers: Weisser Park Youth Center, Cooper Community Center, Jennings Recreation Center and McMillen Park Community Center. All five playground sites and the Youth Centers are supervised by qualified, trained staff. Some activities include: t-ball, bumper pool, Mancala, and basketball. Children can also enjoy a free lunch or snack provided by Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“We believe keeping kids active is extremely important in establishing a pattern of wellness, along with engaging and interactive play, like what happens every day in our Fort Wayne playgrounds,” McDaniel said. “Keeping our children active and engaged is vital to the development of a healthy community.”

Families are also invited to three FREE Family Fun Nights featuring games, food and activities. These will be held at Lakeside, Memorial and Packard Parks, and more information about these events can be found at fortwayneparks.org, under Youth Programs.