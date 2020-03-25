Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his portion of Wednesday's press conference by featuring TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio. The 15-year-old, who has the most TikTok followers with more than 41 million, partnered with the Ohio-based company Proctor & Gamble to encourage everyone to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

She created a 15-second dance being dubbed the "Distance Dance," which has 8.3 million views. Governor DeWine said this will bring even more awareness to the novel coronavirus, especially to teenagers who make up a large portion of D'Amelio's following.