Free day at Science Central is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) “I think it’s cool.” That’s what six-year old Sloane Montgomery said when she learned Science Central will offer free admission during a back to school celebration in August.

The free day is being made possible by Managed Health Services (MHS), a company that provides health insurance. “On Saturday, August 3rd we’ll have free admission for everybody in the Fort Wayne area,” said Jo Nahod-Carlin with MHS. “We really want to give every child an opportunity to come here and learn and enjoy at Science Central.”

Science Central is partnering with MHS to offer the free admission day. “We’ve been partnering with Science Central for four years. The campaign we have is called healthy bodies healthy minds.” said Nahod-Carlin. “We know one visit here can spark a whole life time of love of STEM. “Science, math and engineering are all subjects that our kids really need to focus on for the future and MHS wants to be a part of that experience.”



Children who go to Science Central on the free admission day will also be able to play games for a chance to win one of the 200 backpacks that will be loaded with school supplies. “Pencils, markers and crayons will all be in the backpacks and we also have health information,” said Nahod-Carlin. “So it’s not just about going back to school but it’s also about making sure your backpack isn’t too heavy.”

“We’re very excited to be working with MHS again,” said Martin Fisher, Executive Director of Science Central. He told WANE 15 the free admission day helps families save money as they learn about a world of scientific possibilities. “If they’re able to make the connection between our exhibits and our programs and their lives with what they see and experience or what they see on the news from your station, that’s what’s important to me.”

“We want to have as many people come as possible. I think last year we had 1,700 people and that is huge for a place this size,” said Nahod-Carlin.



“We charge our visitors about $9 a person to come in so if you calculate that out that gives you a rough idea of the soft dollar costs,” said Fisher. “This really saves families a lot of money.”

You can reserve tickets for the free admission day by going to Science Central’s website. It will take place Saturday, August 3rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.