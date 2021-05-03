Left: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Right: (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has launched a new incentive program in an attempt to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Garden State’s “Shot and a Beer” program Monday.

Any New Jerseyan, aged 21 or older, who gets their first vaccine dose during the month of May can take their vaccination card to participating breweries and receive a free beer.

The “Shot and a Beer” program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” campaign to make sure people know receiving the vaccine is easily accessible.

NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated.



Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/REiHTEa6mi — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021

At least 13 breweries are participating:

As of Monday morning, 7,135,235 total doses have been administered, and more than 3.25 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated, according to health officials.