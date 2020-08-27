Fourth annual Kekionga Plein Air Event happening this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The fourth annual Kekionga Plein Air Event for the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and the Fort Wayne Artist’s Guild is happening this week.

Artists from across the county are painting scenes outside at different locations throughout the city and Allen County during the competition. Those participating will be judged later this week.

The Kekionga Plein Air Event is normally part of Taste of the Arts in Fort Wayne. With COVID-19, Taste of the Arts determined it would be best to go virtual this year. However, organizers of the Kekionga Plein Air Event say they felt they could hold this event safely.

“We’re just going to paint, and have fun and have community. It’s part of the fun of doing painting because as artists, so often our work is very solo. So to have these events to go to is always great,” said Sandra McGill, co-chair of Kekionga Plein Air Event.

