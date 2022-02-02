Four teenage girls shot, wounded outside WI high school

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say five people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school.

Officials say four teen girls and a woman were shot near Rufus King High School about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WISN-TV reports the five had left a basketball game and were involved in some sort of a fight when they were shot.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say they are looking for a suspect who is known to them.

Three of the teens — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were taken to the hospital.

Two additional victims, ages 15 and 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later went to the hospital on their own.