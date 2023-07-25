BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) Three boys and a girl are facing charges related to vandalism at Eastside High School in Butler. Investigators believe the youths caused damage at the school on four separate occasions.

The first act of vandalism took place on July 16 when a stadium ticket booth, restrooms and a board at Maxton Park were damaged according to Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger.

Police believe the four returned three more times. On one occasion more windows at the ticket booth were broken. On another they caused damage to the softball diamond concession stand and finally they are accused of breaking press box windows at the football stadium.

All four are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Authorities are still working to figure out a dollar amount for the damage caused.