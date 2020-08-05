Fort4Fitness cancels Fall Festival in-person races, goes virtual amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Organizers of the annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival have called off the event that was set to happen in September. A virtual option has been made available for runners still hoping to reach their goal amid the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, due to concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Fort4Fitness regretfully must announce our decision to forgo a live race,” a statement on the organizations’s website reads.

The event’s board of directors, festival committee and staff made the decision after talking with local public safety and government officials.

“The health and safety of our participants has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority,” the statement added. “As much as we would love to let our participants take that hard-earned step across the finish line at Parkview Field, we believe that this is the best decision in order to keep our community safe.”

In-person races included a half-marathon, 10k and 4 mile walk/run. The virtual option will replace those events, allowing runners to take on at any time or location. Runners already registered for the in-person races will also get credit on next year’s Fall Festival registration.

“You don’t have to do the race by yourself, you don’t have to do it on a specific day. It doesn’t have to be on September 26th, any time between now and then you can do it on your own, you can do it with a friend,” explains Fort4Fitness Executive Director, Satin Lemon, “Maybe make it a family thing where you guys go out together. Make it a neighborhood challenge, where you’re all participating but maybe still distancing the way that is safe to do. So there are pluses to being able to do it on your own time and wherever you feel comfortable doing that.”

Kristian Jarrett has participated in three Fort4Fitness Fall Festivals. He is disappointed it won’t be in-person but says it’s a good opportunity for runners to refocus.

“I grieve for the city because it is such a unifying event and I grieve for the runners who worked hard for this, but one thing to keep in mind is that racing isn’t what defines a runner, its the training. It’s the 600 plus miles you put in to run a marathon, it’s not the marathon itself,” says Jarrett, “It’s a great opportunity for runners to get back to basics, desire, being consistent, nutrition sleep. Getting back to the building blocks of what makes a runner. It’s a bummer, but it is also a great opportunity to get better as a runner too.”

All participants who register before August 10 are guaranteed a t-shirt and race medal, which will be distributed at Parkview Field September 21-25 or mailed out with a $10 shipping fee. E-mail updates with more information are being sent to those who have registered.

Fort4Fitness leaders still expect to hold the 5th annual Winter Wonder Dash. It’s set to happen November 21 and 22 at Franke Park.