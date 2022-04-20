FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Do you ever stumble across some old cooking oil, used motor oil, or old household cleaners during spring cleaning and don’t know what to do with them?

Not to worry, because you can safely dispose of those hazardous wastes at one of Fort Wayne’s Tox-Away events, taking place on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste facility at 2260 Carroll Road.

It’s advised to enter the facility through Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road to prevent traffic.

Courtesy of Allen County Department of Environmental Management

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, there will be 3 more Tox-Away events taking place throughout the year:

May 21

September 10

October 15

If residents are unsure as to what kind of hazardous waste will be accepted, motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners, are just a few examples of items accepted at Tox-Away events. Tox-Away has a weight limit of 50 pounds, and only accepts cash or checks.

Allen County residents can find a full list of accepted items, guidelines, and fee details here.