FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Long live the memories made in London for the coronation of King Charles III.

Barb Richards and Mindy Kinder, along with their husbands, traveled from Fort Wayne to London to be there for the big moment. As the coronation countdown winds down, the group is now gearing up for coronation camping.

“We have snacks, we have water, we have chairs, we have blankets, we have umbrellas, we have the guys to carry it all,” Mindy said.

While some people have been camping in tents all week for the perfect sidewalk spot, Barb said they were told the police are clearing the area in front of Buckingham Palace Friday night and opening it back up early Saturday morning.

“Our plan is to get up at 2 a.m. and be in line by 3 a.m.,” she said. “We have decided if we can’t get into the mall, we don’t want to be 10 deep. Our goal is to be right up to the cattle gate by the road so we can lean over and wave and we can really see them and experience them.”

They brought a Vera Bradley blanket to drape over the barricades to stake out their spot.

“So we’re at each side of the picnic blanket for all four of us and then I think the guys will go find an open pub until it’s time,” Barb laughed.

What will they say to King Charles as they see him pass by?

“We might cry. It is an emotional experience when you are a fan of something. It’s like when I met Bon Jovi, I cried just like any other silly fan would be,” Barb said. “We might yell out, ‘Indiana loves you. Kind of. In a way. Have you seen Hamilton?'”

The women also both have grandsons in the same first grade class, both named Elliot. Their teacher showed the class the WANE 15 story from Wednesday to celebrate the coronation.

“They said now they’re the rock stars of the class,” Mindy said.

Mindy’s grandson also wore a coronation shirt to school on Friday to support the celebration overseas.

Being in the middle of it all, making memories and snagging souvenirs, is an experience of royal proportions.

“The pubs are overflowing. It’s just a giant party. We’re glad we made the trip,” Barb said.

WANE 15 has complete coverage of the coronation starting at 5 a.m. Saturday.