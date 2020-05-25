Fort Wayne woman writes a song to encourage people during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman created a song to encourage others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patty Hunter told WANE 15 she created “The Corona Song” to remind people that this is not the first that we went through a pandemic and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

She said she’s been writing for the past 35-years and this song is one of her favorites. She wanted to encourage others to remember that there is light at the end of the tunnel which is something she and her husband had to remind themselves because they are considered high risk.

“My husband has prostate cancer, that’s a risk right there,” said Hunter. “I have a kidney disease which is another fun thing to have.”

She partnered with songwriter and vocalist Claire Bates, Katherine Bates, and Kevin Johnson on this project.

Click here to listen to the full song.