Fort Wayne woman encourages others to pursue careers in gender imbalanced industries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday is International Women’s Day and Samantha Wagner, assistant general manager at the Jiffy Lube, is encouraging more women to pursue gender imbalanced careers.

With an Associates degree in Criminal Justice, Wagner was initially interested in pursuing a career in law, but her passion and interest for cars outweighed her interest in becoming a paralegal.

Wagner started at Jiffy Lube over a decade ago and has worked her way to becoming an assistant general manager at the Jiffy Lube on Coldwater Road.

As one of only 12 women in a management position at Jiffy Lube of Indiana, she hopes more women will pursue careers that are considered masculine.

“You are going to have setbacks but don’t give up. Just keep asking questions keep working at it,” Wagner said. “You are going to make a mistake. I didn’t go 12 years without making a mistake, some of my teaching has been actually what not to do and I’m still learning. I’m still growing every day from a cocoon to a butterfly.”

Across the state, Jiffy Lube has about 75 women employed, and the company said it is striving for a goal of 100 and more.