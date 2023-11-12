FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week begins Monday with 16 participating locations.

The purpose of the week is to showcase the diversity and creativity possible with plant-based foods at restaurants in the Fort Wayne area. Instead of offering a fixed price menu, restaurants a part of the week offer vegan menus in addition to their regular menus.

“Typically we like to do something that’s more than just a salad because when people think vegan food, they think salad or they think tofu,” Heather Dahman, Founder of Vegan Fort Wayne, said. “We wanted to do something completely different. So, we let our restaurants do whatever they want.”

According to Sam Provines, a server and bartender at Junk Ditch Brewing Company, diners can expect a lot of colorful and creative dishes.

“There’s a few like cooks [that] get really creative with the substitutions,” Provines said. “So, we’re really excited to broaden the horizons.”

Vegan Restaurant Week lasts until Sunday, Nov, 19th. Below is the full list of participating restaurants: