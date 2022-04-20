FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne will receive a multi-million dollar grant to expand the Pufferbelly Trail.

The city of Fort Wayne is getting a $2.7 million grant that will expand the trail by nearly two miles.

This will connect the Northern part of the Pufferbelly Trail to the rest of the 115 miles of trails in the city.

The state grant requires a 20% match, but the city of Fort Wayne actually made a 44% match thanks to investors.

Officials say the new grant will help close the gaps in the trail in Fort Wayne.

“We’ve got this gap between Washington Center Road and Lima Road and this funding we received from the state will help us fill that gap and again connect 115 miles of existing trails. Not only that but this particular trail will connect to Glenbrook Mall,” Dawn Ritchie, Greenways and Trails manager said. “It will connect people to Franke Park and the Children’s Zoo and to downtown. So, the connectivity with all those businesses and all the entertainment.”

Construction is set to begin in early 2023.