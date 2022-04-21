FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The City of Fort Wayne is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the upcoming project to widen and improve a stretch of Hillegas Road.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Wesleyan Church on Hillegas.

The project plans to add travel lanes to the stretch of Hillegas Road, spanning between West State Boulevard and Coliseum. It will also add ADA-compliant sidewalks, a multi-use path, lighting and landscaping, and more.

Construction would be completed in two phases, in 2025 and 2027.

At the meeting, city officials will discuss the overview of the project, how they plan to keep closure during construction to a minimum, and a timeline for the project. There will be time for questions from the public.