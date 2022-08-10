FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location.

Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie.

Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse has made the cut.

BakerStreet (4820 North Clinton Street) in Fort Wayne was the only restaurant in Indiana to appear on the list.

The modern steakhouse serves up traditional cuts of meat like New York strip and filet mignon, seafood, as well as a gluten-free menu and a vegetarian menu.

BakerStreet is open every day at 11 a.m. It closes at 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and is open until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

From BakerStreet’s website:

Our goal is to treat our guests as we, ourselves, would like to be treated. Ensuring you are comfortable, offering more than courteous service but doing so with genuine friendliness, and making every effort to exceed our guests’ expectations to create a dining experience to remember. If there is even more we can provide, it is only a question away! With our scratch kitchen, accommodating management team and all-star serving staff, we will make every effort to grant your request!

California had the most spots on the list with 12; Texas had 11; and Ohio had 9.

