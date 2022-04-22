FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne residents had a chance Thursday night to ask questions and voice concerns about a major construction project on one of the busiest corridors in the city.

The stretch of Hillegas Road between West State and West Coliseum Boulevards will expand from two lanes to four.

A sidewalk will be added to one side of the road and a trail on the other side.

The project is expected to cost about $20 million and 80% will come from federal funds and 20% from the city.

The goal is to decrease traffic and increase safety. From 2018 to 2020, there were 89 crashes.



City officials say they want the public to have patience and think about the bigger picture.

“It will be like a typical project where you have the headache of dealing with traffic issues during construction, but I always tell everyone please be patient . Once it’s done you’ll like it better than it is now and it will be a much more enjoyable corridor to drive on, bike on, walk along or just live along,” Fort Wayne’s City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said.



The city plans to hold more public meetings later this year, but dates haven’t been announced.



Construction is expected to start in 2024 and last at least two years.