FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Protesters gathered outside of the Allen County Courthouse Wednesday about the possibility of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade being overturned.

A small group of protesters outside the courthouse told WANE 15 it was important for them to be there because they believe in a woman’s right to choose and they want to make sure their opinion is heard.

Several cars that drove by their demonstration honked their horns in support.

“If no one is out here then no one is making a stand and this is a very Conservative state. Honestly, the government and politicians should not be involved in your human body. It’s not yours to decide who has to carry a baby,” Gennah Pendelton said.

Abigail Lorenzen of Right to Life Northeast Indiana says overturning Roe v. Wade is something they have been working towards for decades and they were very excited to even see the decision in draft form.

“Whether it’s small or big, but continuing to move not just the law, but the culture forward in respecting and protecting and supporting all innocent human life that’s the ultimate goal,” Lorenzen said.

The opinion is expected in June.