‘Fort Wayne reminds me of my hometown’: Lt. Gov. visits Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor was in Fort Wayne Tuesday afternoon to take a tour of the rescue mission.

“The rescue mission has an important role and ability to serve our vulnerable Hoosiers who are struggling to get on their own two feet,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “It’s an honor and pleasure to be here today, and to be able to support the work the rescue mission is doing.”

She told WANE 15 that she loves Fort Wayne because it gives her a sense of her hometown, Evansville.

“This is the northeast side of the state, I’m from the southwest part of the state. We are removed from the capitol, we border other states,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “We are very independent and this is the second-largest city in Indiana and Evansville is the third-largest state.”

She added that the level of vitality and the level of caring in Allen County is what reminds her of home. When asked what are some of her future plans, she said that she is focused on keeping Hoosiers healthy and safe, and working to safely reopen the economy.

“As you know we are paused at a 4.5 in reopening. We want to make sure in reopening that we have ample hospital beds and we have the capacity to be able to address Hoosiers if a surge does occur,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch.

She explained that when Governor Eric Holcomb decides what the stage of Indiana, he checks the data and the advice from healthcare experts.

“Right now, we have the capacity of about 35 beds across Indiana for treatment of COVID-19. We have widespread testing right now where we are able to test Hoosiers and identify who is vulnerable and who is not,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “Right now, we are where we need to be.”

Governor Eric Holcomb will update Hoosiers during his weekly briefing at 2:30 pm. WANE 15 will stream it live.