A truck crashed into a home in the 2000 block of N Wells St at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 2.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash on N Wells St early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a vehicle into a home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.