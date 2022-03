FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police issued an emergency alert Tuesday night asking for the public’s help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

The alert was issued around 7:30 p.m. It says Autumn Riddle was last seen in the area of Maumee and Glasgow Avenues wearing a grey sweatshirt. That’s near Memorial Park. She’s about four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds with long brown hair.

Anyone with any information should all Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222.