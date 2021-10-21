Fort Wayne Police K9 to receive donated body armor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) have announced that it’s K9 Officer Azir will receive a donated bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

In a post on Facebook, FWPD said Azir’s vest is sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale.” The vest is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

Azir (Courtesy of the FWPD Facebook page)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,400 vests to K9s in all 50 states though private and corporate donations totaling roughly $6.9 million. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs between four and five pounds and comes with a five year warrantee. The vests are custom fitted, U.S. made and NIJ certified, according to the Facebook post.

All U.S. dogs that are at least 20-months-old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies are eligible for the program. K9s with expired vests are able to participate.

For more information or to donate, visit vik9s.org or mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.