FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Tillman Rd. and Hanna St.

Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed the shooting to WANE 15, but information is otherwise limited. The number of people involved and the extent of their injuries remain unclear.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.