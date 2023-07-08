Police investigated a shooting at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne on Saturday, 7/8/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to the Glenbrook Mall Saturday afternoon on reports of a person armed with a gun, 911 dispatchers confirmed.

The initial calls to 911 were made just before 3:30 p.m.

Initial details on what exactly transpired are limited. It’s not yet clear if officers located anyone with a weapon or if anyone was injured.

Police on the scene were evacuating the mall as they worked to clear the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available from officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.