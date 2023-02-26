FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up on its top. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning to the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and US 27/Lima Road.

Information is limited at this point. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Heavy damage to the vehicles could also be seen. The overturned car ended up on a sidewalk at the intersection.

WANE 15 did speak to an officer on scene who told there were “multiple victims.” It’s unclear the extent of their injuries or how many people were involved. We’ll be sure to update you as we learn more. The intersection at Lima and Edgewood is closed while police clean up the crash.