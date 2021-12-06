Fort Wayne Police Department applauds citizens and officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department had their 2019-2020 awards ceremony at the Public Safety Academy Monday night.

The department had their own awards to give out. Those included the Medal of Honor, the Distinguished Service Citation for Valor, Meritorious Service Citation, Letter of Commendation, the Community Service Award, and the Award of Excellence.

For the recipients of those awards, they received a certificate and some earned a green, blue and white, or red white and blue breast bar. Those were earned by officers who preformed some notable act or service for community betterment.

As for the civilian awards, those were awarded to civilian’s for their bravery and observation.

One citizen was awarded for simply recognizing a vehicle that then lead officers to their subject.

“I think it’s really cool that they do this at all, I didn’t even know that this was even a thing that Fort Wayne Police Department does.” Ethan Reum, Civilian Award Recipient

Reum says he is not one for recognition but, he would help time and time again.

“I think that it makes people feel more willing to jump in and help out. I guess realistically the type of people who are here would have done it without recognition.” Ethan Reum, Civilian Award Recipient

Other notable civilians were doctors and nurses that have helped FWPD.