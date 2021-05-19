Fort Wayne police asking for help finding missing person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public to help find a missing Fort Wayne person.

Te Muoi Huynh, 73, is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, dark pants, blue/white gym shoes, and a blue hat with “LA” on the front.

Huynh was last seen on Wednesday, May 19 at 9 a.m. in the 2800 block of Barnhart Avenue. Police say Huynh went for a walk and never returned home.

He was possibly seen in the downtown area today this afternoon and could possibly still be in the downtown area and does not speak English.

Anyone who may have information of her whereabouts or locates Te Muoi is asked to call 911 or 427-1336.