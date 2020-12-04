Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians fail to respond to repeated requests to negotiate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Wednesday that some of its musicians, the American Federation of Musicians as well as Local 58 Fort Wayne Musicians Association have failed to respond to repeated requests to return to the bargaining table since Sept. 28.

Since mid-March, the Philharmonic had been forced to cancel or reschedule dozens of concerts and events, including the entirety of its 2020-21 subscription season. In addition to concert cancellations, the Philharmonic staff size has been reduced and its musicians remain furloughed, the press release said.

The Board of Directors said it paid its full and part-time musicians in full for nearly 5.5 months from mid-March while no performances were taking place through Aug. 31, including a week of pay for “opt in” summer concerts that were canceled.

The Philharmonic said that on Aug. 31, the musicians failed to respond for a slate of fall community performances that would have remunerated them approximately 70% of their pay for 50% work, including 99% of their health care, but in spite of the failure to reach an agreement.

“Unfortunately, the musicians have ignored repeated requests to return the bargaining table

during the last two months, and the delay is impeding the Philharmonic’s efforts to fulfill its

mission to serve the public and at-risk children through arts performance and instruction,” said

Board Chair Chuck Surack. “It’s time for the musicians to stop obstructing a fair resolution of

these complex issues and return to the negotiations and get the new year off to a successful

start.”

Since Sept. 1, the Philharmonic negotiating team says it has offered several more avenues of employment to musicians, including pay for musician teachers to serve the Club Orchestra program for the Fort Wayne Community Schools and one-off projects. The last two offers for work were declined by the musicians’ representatives, who have not returned to the negotiating table since Sept. 28.

The Philharmonic negotiating team said it remains ready and willing to return to the bargaining table in order to come to terms with the musicians’ union that are in favor of both parties.

“Out of concern for the welfare of its musicians, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Directors voted Tuesday to extend paying 99% of musician health insurance premiums through Jan. 31, 2021. After that time, musician health insurance will continue to be available at its previously contracted rate of 70% employer paid coverage, as stipulated in the expired and canceled collective bargaining agreement. The other 30% will be paid by each individual musician,” the press release said.

Moving forward, Beethoven, Mozart and largescale compositions will remain on the schedule, with additional musicians to be hired as needed to supplement the smaller, more flexible full-time core members.

The Philharmonic remains optimistic that a new contract can be reached in the new year and the organization will continue its mission of bringing music to Northeast Indiana.