Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry holding virtual PAW-ction fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry hopes to raise at least $3,000 over the weekend with a virtual PAW-ction fundraiser.

The last year has been hectic for the local non-profit, which saw pet food distributions double as owners struggled with the economic toll of the pandemic. About 76,000 pounds of dry pet food and 19,000 pounds of canned pet food were served last year to those in need.

Demand has remained high in the early months of 2021. Enough food has been distributed to 4,000 pets and nearly 1,000 homes through February.

Proceeds raised from this weekend’s PAW-ction will be directed towards programs for those who may not be able to make it to the pantry’s location off Bluffton Road.

“[The money raised] really helps with the pet food pop-up initiative, which is targeting Roanoke, New Haven and downtown Fort Wayne,” said Watson. “So when gas money becomes an issue for folks, we like to hit neighborhoods directly.”

The virtual auction begins Friday at 6 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 3 p.m. 20 prize packs are up for bids, including a year-long supply of cinnamon rolls from Sweets So Geek and a lion’s “paw-tograph” from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Those interested in participating in this weekend’s virtual PAW-ction can bid on this website.