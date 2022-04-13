FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Parks Department is considering making changes to the golf course at Foster Park and is seeking input from the public on what should be done.

Director Steve McDaniel told WANE 15 the department is considering changes because Foster Park Golf Course is nearing its 100th anniversary and they want to make sure the course can last another 100 years while also keeping up with more advanced players.

“We want to have that legacy that we’ve had for the last 90-something odd years, but want to make sure we’re preparing us for the future,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said they’ve hired a golf course architect who will come up with designs once they make a decision on what they’d like to do.

He said things they’re considering are: reconfiguring the course to add a driving range, more tee areas, adding a water hazard, and ways to make sure water drains quickly since Foster Park is in a flood plain.

“We’re at the very beginning process of it,” McDaniel said. “The first part of any master plan is to talk to the public and get that input, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

The public can offer ideas for possible changes at two public meetings or via a questionaire that will be available on the department’s website.

Both meetings will be held in the Sears Pavilion at Indian Village Park. The first meeting is on April 21. The second is on May 19. Both are scheduled for 6 p.m.