Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces programming changes

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has announced programming changes due to weather.

The following events and programs are changing due to weather conditions:

  • Community Youth Center Programs (Cooper Center, Jennings Center, McMillen Community Center, and Weisser Park Center) will be held virtually on Monday.
    • If Fort Wayne Community School buildings are closed, the programs will be virtual on Tuesday as well.
  • Downtown Community Center programs are cancelled for the Monday evening. Daytime programming is cancelled for Tuesday and the building will be closed.
    • The decision for Tuesday evening 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. will be announced by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Pickleball at McMillen Park Community Center has been cancelled for Tuesday.

Visit the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website or the Parks and Recreation social media for updates..

