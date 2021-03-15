Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation activities are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is knocking on the door and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is ready to usher in the season with activities to engage the community. One of those is a painting class. John Underwood has been taking classes for the last three years at the Community Center at 233 West Main Street. “I’m slowly getting the hang of it,” he said. “I come here as much for the social aspect of it too.”

For those with more digital desires, there are instructional classes to help people learn how to navigate the web. “Covid protocols are in effect, masks are worn and we have social distancing,” said Community Center Manager Patti Davis. “We have had to cut down on the numbers in our classes because of social distancing but there’s quite a variety of classes. You can even learn Spanish.”

Tap dancing is another activity the Parks and Recreation is offering. It is for anyone 16 and older. One class is specifically for those 55 and up. Linda Mullenhour is the instructor. “We get together on Mondays and Thursdays,” said Mullenhour. “We have a lot of fun. Sometimes some of our practices can really be hard because tap is not an easy thing to learn.”

We’re offering all kinds of dance classes, pottery classes, art classes, an entire program of new exercises and we also have yoga,” said Davis. “Plus we’ve also added a virtual aspect. We even have some people taking virtual classes from as far away as California.”

For those who would rather be outside, there’s a new outdoor gym. “The big thing is we have our outdoor fit lot exercise equipment that we’re starting in April,” said Davis. “Classes will also be held out there.”

Registration is required to participate in activities offered by the Parks and Recreation Department and many require a small fee. Click here for more information.