Fort Wayne organization expanded its reach in 2020; hopes for growth in 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2020 pandemic halted plans for many, but a local nonprofit experienced growth through added programming. Bring it Push it Own it focuses on connecting brain and heart through movement all while empowering those involved.

The programs utilized movement and workshops to inspire others. The organization began in 2013 when founder Tisha Strasser noticed her middle school daughter struggling despite having many friends and being involved. After research Strasser learned that girls aged 11-14 lose 80% of their confidence and she felt as though something different needed to be done.

“We need to build that self worth, we need to build that leadership, we need to build that kindness,” Strasser says.

Movement is not based on body image and exercise but getting across a message. Ensuring you love your self, knowing who you are, are knowledgeable about how to get through things, and finding the connection between your brain and heart are things that the organization focuses on.

Programing expanded in 2020, the organization now serves young men, an adaptive program, a women’s traditional program and a women’s trauma program. The programs are based on the same premise to connect the body and mind to heal from the inside out.

“We’re always going to have things we want to put behind us, how can we move forward,” Strasser explains on some of the lessons learned.

Funding has been a struggle throughout the pandemic, especially with all of the added programming. In celebrations of National Women’s Month, Bring It Push It Own It is having a fundraising breakfast on April 28. This year they are giving an award at the breakfast and will be honoring a nominated woman that encompasses joy, honor and resilience.

If interested in the programs, visit their website to learn more about how you can get involved.