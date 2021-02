FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne neighborhood donated the proceeds from its ‘Holiday Home Tour’ to the Community Harvest Food Bank.

Monday morning, the Williams Woodland Park Neighborhood presented the food bank with a check for more than $800. On the neighborhood’s Facebook page, the neighborhood said the donations will provide approximately 3,400 meals to the community.

The neighborhood association has hosted a holiday home tour for 31 years. This year, the event was virtual.