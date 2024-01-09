ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) — Huntington University and Carroll High School alum-turned Miss Indiana takes to the Walt Disney Theater for the Miss America competition.

Cydney Bridges won the Miss Indiana title on June 17th and now she competes January 8th – January 14th for the title of Miss America.

According to an Instagram post, Cydney’s competition schedule is the following …

Monday, January 8th – Interview

Wednesday, January 10th – Onstage Question, Health & Fitness and Evening Wear

Thursday, January 11th – Talent

Sunday, January 14th – Final Competition

With numerous events such as Miss America’s Got Talent Miss Show and Miss America Goes RED Fashion Show. Those wishing to root Bridges can click here for the streaming site.

The 2024 Miss America competition is held live at the Walt Disney Theater from January 6th – January 14th.

Bridges is a registered nurse for the Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. In an earlier interview with WANE 15, she said she’s the first woman to win the Miss Indiana with braids in her hair. Mayor Tom Henry earlier proclaimed that December 17th is Cydney Bridges Day.

She has done numerous public events and volunteering before leaving for Orlando. Including sharing her message of “The Power of Mentoring.”