FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you like living in Fort Wayne, you’re not the only one.

An article from the U.S News and World Report ranked Fort Wayne as the 48th best place to live in the United States.

According to the article, Fort Wayne has a number of attractive features. The article said, “With its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an excellent place to buy a house, start a career, launch a business and raise children.”

Kristen Guthrie, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Visit Fort Wayne was thrilled about the ranking.

Guthrie pointed to a number of reasons the city deserved the distinction, saying, “So whether it’s because of our good schools, some of the things like our good hospital system were included, but also they really talked about new living opportunities downtown, that development on the river.”

US News and World Report also ranked Fort Wayne the 58th best place to retire and the fifth cheapest place to live.