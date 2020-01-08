Fort Wayne mother speaks out in fear of son being deployed to front lines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With ongoing tensions in the Middle East, one Fort Wayne mother fears of her son being deployed.

Dawn Sanders is a mother of three military men, and her oldest son is a field medic for the United States Army. According to Sanders she is fearful of the position her son has in the military because he may be on the front lines.

Sanders says her son was originally supposed to be deployed in the spring, but with the current situation in the Middle East, he could be deployed on Monday at the earliest.

She says the hardest thing abut having a loved one oversees is the fear of the unknown.

“People say no news is good news. That’s not the case with military families,” said Sanders. “Because not knowing is when more questions go through you head.”

Sanders added that one of the hardest things to hear or read is when someone states that her son signed up for this.

“For those people that want to sit there and say what they want to say to the mothers, fathers, grandmothers, brothers or sisters that oh well they know what they signed up for, it hurts us,”said Sanders.

She stressed that even though enlisting into the military is a choice, it doesn’t take the fear of having a love one oversees.