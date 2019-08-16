Fort Wayne meteorological summer running above average to date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meteorological summer runs from June 1 through August 31. Fort Wayne is currently running above average through the first 76 Days of meteorological summer 2019.

Fort Wayne is currently sitting at +1.6° as a whole since June 1. This means that the summer is running above average by 1.6 degrees. This value is calculated by taking the daily temperature departure for each day in Fort Wayne and averaging it over 76 days.

A temperature departure is defined as the numerical quantity that is above or below the average value. In other words, it’s the numerical “distance” from normal.

Fort Wayne saw a similar trend last year. The total departure from normal through the first 76 days of meteorological summer 2018 was +2.0°. Fort Wayne would then finish meteorological summer 2018 at that same 2.0° above average.

Take a look at how other Midwestern cities are fairing to date:

THE BREAKDOWN…Many cities observed a near or just below average June, followed by an above average July. To date, many cities are near or just below average for the first 15 days of August.