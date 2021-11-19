Fort Wayne man sentenced for stealing mail from 236 different people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that George T. Oliver, Jr., 39, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to theft of mail.

Oliver was sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in early 2021, Oliver was arrested after a brief pursuit with law enforcement. At the time of his arrest, officers found 269 pieces of stolen mail from 236 different victims.

This case was investigated by the United Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbia City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brent Ecenbarger.