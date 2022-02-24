FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) First, the feds got to him.

Now, the Allen County courts will have a chance, too.

A Fort Wayne man accused of badly injuring another man in a 2019 shooting was convicted Wednesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day trial in U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.

Bryant D. Aron, 36, led Fort Wayne police on a high speed car chase on May 24, 2019 that ended in a crash and then a foot chase, according to federal prosecutors.

After officers caught him, they found a loaded firearm magazine in his pocket and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, federal prosecutors said. Aron also had multiple felony convictions on his record at he time.

He will be sentenced at a later date, because Aron is also facing a felony count of aggravated battery in Allen Superior Court connected to a May 15, 2019 shooting at an apartment in the 2500 block of Sherman Boulevard.

In that case, Aron is accused of shooting a man twice in the chest after an argument. The man survived, and detectives were later able to trace the gun found on him during his chase with police to the shooting.

Aron is currently being held in Allen County Jail and will soon begin winding through the Allen Superior Court system on the aggravated battery charge.